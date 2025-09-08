<p>Mumbai: The Ganpati pandal by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmins (GSB) in King Circle, Mumbai celebrates the Ganeshotsav for five days and attracts devotees in large numbers. </p><p>This year, it witnessed about three million people taking darshan of Ganpati Bappa, participating in <em>sevas </em>and benefitting from the free <em>annadanam </em>service. </p>.Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: GSB Seva Mandal festival insured for a record 474.46 crore.<p>GSB Seva Mandal, the richest pandal in the city, brought a record-breaking insurance cover of Rs 474.64 crore in 2025. The Ganesh idol here, made up of <em>shaadu maati </em>(natural clay), was beautified with more than 69 kgs of gold ornaments. </p><p><strong>Donation collected this year</strong></p><p>"The donation received this year is approximately Rs 15 crore. Banks, insurance companies and corporates contribute and sponsor us," GSB Seva Mandal Chairman Amit Pai told DH. </p><p>Along with the donation offered by devotees, amount was also collected from different <em>sevas </em>performed during Ganeshotsav. </p><p>"About 40,000 <em>havans</em>; 6,000 <em>tulabharas</em>, and a total of 93,500 <em>pujas </em>were performed at the GSB Seva Mandal and over 20,000 people were served with <em>anna prasadam</em> daily, he added. </p><p><br><strong>Crowd management</strong></p><p>Noting that millions of people visited the pandal round the clock, elaborate arrangements were made for crowd management and security. </p><p>"We had 100+ CCTV devices, AI-powered facial recognition cameras, and metal detector gates. 875 security personnel from a private agency assisted us in three shifts," he said.</p><p>Pai shared that there were different entry zones for <em>sevadars </em>and the general public to avoid chaos and stampede-like situations. This was in accordance with briefings from the police, local administration and security units. </p><p>"The focus was on devotee experience and also exceeding devotee expectations. For instance, most areas of the pandal were air-conditioned and also had 10 HVCL fans," he added. </p><p><strong>Youth participation </strong></p><p>The pandal observed significant youth participation in the festive celebrations. </p><p>“Lord Ganesha has been kind and blessed us with a young volunteer force. We had about 4,000 volunteers out of which about 60 per cent are below 40 years of age. Most difficult and physical tasks were carried out by youth,” said Pai. </p><p>The Pandal authority also added that the management encourages young volunteers to take independent responsibilities, thereby driving a sense of ownership and welcomes their suggestions and feedback, providing them with a chance to express their views and involve their family members too. </p>