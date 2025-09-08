Menu
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal received Rs 15 crore in donations

As many as three million visitors took darshan of Ganpati Bappa, participating in sevas and benefitting from the free annadanam service.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 13:43 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 13:43 IST
India NewsGanesh Chaturthi

