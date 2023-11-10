Gender-neutral provision to criminalise adultery among recommendations by panel on new criminal laws

The panel also wanted the government to rephrase the word mental illness as a defence of an accused to unsound mind. It argued that medical insanity cannot be a ground for acquittal and legal insanity is required to be proved.



“However, the term mental illness is too wide in its import in comparison to unsound mind, as it appears to include even mood swings or voluntary intoxication within its ambit….such a frivolous claim if recognised as valid defence, will spell doom for the prosecution as all defence will be claimed under this provision…the accused person can simply show that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the time of the commission of crime and that he cannot be prosecuted…” it added.



While appreciating the introduction of community service, the committee wanted the government to clearly define the term.



Examining The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the panel appreciated the introduction of provision for attachment of assets of proclaimed offenders based abroad.



Commending the initiative to provide for trial via video-conferencing, it warned that there could be opportunities for manipulation and misuse. The adoption of electronic means for communication and trials should proceed only after the establishment of robust safeguards to ensure secure usage and authentication of electronically available data.



It also opposed the handcuffing of economic offenders, as it encompasses a wide range of offences, ranging from petty to serious, and therefore, it may not be suitable for blanket application of handcuffing in all cases falling under this category.