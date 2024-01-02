Will penalise states not MGNREGA workers if not linked with Aadhaar-based payment system, says Giriraj Singh

The ABPS has been made mandatory to ensure transparency, the minister said.

According to data provided by the Rural Development Ministry, as on January 2 there are around 14.32 crore active workers under the MGNREGS of whom 14.08 crore (98.31 per cent) have been Aadhaar-seeded.

Also, 12.54 crore workers (87.54 per cent of the total) have completed other steps and are currently eligible for Aadhaar-Based Payment System.

Asked about the way ahead for those workers under MGNREGA who have still not been linked to ABPS, Singh said, "We'll talk to states. If they raise concerns we will see what can be the way forward."

"We have extended the deadline multiple times over the last one year, now we will talk to states, what is the issue, how will they resolve it... We will penalise states, not the workers," the minister said.

The minister said the "road is not closed" for workers yet unlinked. "No one can be stopped from getting work, but we need to bring transparency."

Asked about the modalities to cover those who are not yet linked, he said it will be decided after holding discussions with state governments. District collectors or district magistrates will have the right to take a decision.

The Rural Development Ministry had said on Monday if certain gram panchayats have "technical issues", the government may consider them for an exemption for mandatory payments through ABPS.

"This is not Rajiv Gandhi's government that 15 paisa from a rupee will reach people. The Narendra Modi government is focused on transparency," Singh said, rejecting Jairam Ramesh's criticism.