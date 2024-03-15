JOIN US
Homeindiagoa

2 booked for threatening journalist investigating sand smuggling in South Goa

As per the complaint, the duo threatened the journalist, who was investigating sand smuggling at the Pollem checkpost on the Goa-Karnataka border.
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 07:37 IST

Panaji: The police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly threatening a journalist investigating sand smuggling in South Goa, an official said on Friday.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (insulting modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the alleged accused, Virendra Naik and Naresh Naik, for the incident that occurred on Thursday night, deputy superintendent of police (Canacona) Tikam Singh Varma told PTI.

As per the complaint, the duo threatened the journalist, who was investigating sand smuggling at the Pollem checkpost on the Goa-Karnataka border, he said.

The accused will be arrested if they don't cooperate with the investigating officer, the official said.

(Published 15 March 2024, 07:37 IST)
India NewsCrimeGoaJournalistSmugglingPress Freedom

