Homeindiagoa

71-year-old held for opening fire during spat in Goa

Peter Vaz allegedly fired two rounds from his pistol at Shyam Vengurlekar and his brother Sushant.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 15:56 IST

A 71-year-old man was arrested on Friday for firing at two brothers at Azossim-Madur village in South Goa district, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Peter Vaz allegedly fired two rounds from his pistol at Shyam Vengurlekar and his brother Sushant.

Vaz allegedly threatened them, without any provocation, when the duo were cleaning their own property, and then opened fire, said an official.

He later fled from the scene but was arrested in Panaji city by a team led by Agassaim police inspector Vikram Naik and booked under the Arms Act. Further probe is on.

(Published 18 August 2023, 15:56 IST)
India NewsGoaCrimesGuns

