JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Five-year-old girl found dead near construction site in south Goa

'The body has been sent for postmortem, and the cause of death will be known once we receive the report,' Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 10:11 IST

Follow Us

Panaji: The body of a five-year-old girl was found near a construction site in Vasco town of south Goa on Friday morning, police said.

The child was found in the early hours of the day and was rushed to the health centre in Chicalim, where she was declared dead, Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant told reporters.

"The body has been sent for postmortem, and the cause of death will be known once we receive the report," she said.

The Vasco police have rounded up several labourers working at the site for interrogation, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 April 2024, 10:11 IST)
India NewsGoa

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT