Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa: 2 women teachers held for beating minor student

As per the complaint, the teachers beat up the student for tearing a page from his textbook.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 10:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Panaji: Police on Thursday arrested two women primary teachers for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old student at their school located in North Goa as he tore a page of his textbook, an official said.

The incident took place earlier this week, he said.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mapusa, Sandesh Chodankar said the two women teachers, identified as Sujal Gawade and Kanishka Gadekar, were arrested after the parents of the child lodged a complaint at Colvale police station.

"The Class 4 student of Shree Saraswati Vidya Mandir Primary School, located at Vagali-Camurlim, was allegedly beaten up by the teachers. He was admitted to the hospital with injuries on his thighs, legs and back," he said.

As per the complaint, the teachers beat up the student for tearing a page from his textbook.

Chodankar said the teachers are booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 8 (1) of Goa Children's Act.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2024, 10:30 IST
India NewsEducationGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT