<p>Kolkata: A court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a>'s Murshidabad district on Tuesday sentenced 13 people to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man and his son during the protests over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Waqf%20act">Waqf</a> (Amendment) Act in April.</p>.<p>The fast-track court in Jangipur also directed the state to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.</p>.<p>Haragobinda Das (72) and his son Chandan Das (42) were killed by a mob at their house in Jafrabad in the Samserganj police station area on April 12.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to stay entire Waqf Amendment Act; halts some key provisions .<p>The court had convicted these 13 accused on Monday.</p>.<p>Violent protests rocked Murshidabad district from April 8 to 12, after the Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed in Parliament. PTI AMR SOM</p>