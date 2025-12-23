Menu
13 get life term for lynching of father-son in Murshidabad during protests over Waqf (Amendment) Act

The fast-track court in Jangipur also directed the state to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 12:56 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 12:56 IST
