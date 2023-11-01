Goa govt unveils home stay, caravan policies to offer 'beyond beach' experience to tourists

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the Home Stay policy will primarily benefit the people living in Sanguem, Quepem, Canacona, Sattari, Bicholim and Pernem talukas.

"This policy also gives scope for women entrepreneurs as it aims to take tourists to the hinterlands. We have noticed that tourists like to stay in rural areas, especially during the rainy season,” he said, adding the caravan policy will also help travellers explore Goa in a better way.