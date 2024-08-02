Home
Goa: Leopards, bison roam freely in populated areas in Quepem, claims Cong MLA, demands action

Goa CM Pramod Sawant assured the House that he would direct the state forest department to take immediate action.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 11:03 IST

Panaji: Congress MLA Altone D'Costa on Friday claimed in the state legislative assembly that leopards and bison were sighted during daytime in populated areas of his constituency Quepem in South Goa.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the first-time legislator claimed leopards and bison are found roaming freely during daytime in places like markets.

He demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's intervention in the matter.

Sawant assured the House that he would direct the state forest department to take immediate action.

Published 02 August 2024, 11:03 IST
