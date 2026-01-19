<p>New Delhi: With tensions between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh over Yemen escalating, India and the United Arab Emirates signed a Letter of Intent for a strategic defence partnership agreement on Monday, just four months after a similar pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan raised hackles in New Delhi.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was on a less than two-hour-long visit to New Delhi. The two leaders highlighted their deep respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the importance of strategic autonomy, according to a joint statement issued after they held a meeting. </p><p>They acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.</p> .PM Modi receives UAE President Al Nahyan at Delhi airport.<p>A 10-year LNG Supply Agreement between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) of India and ADNOC Gas of the UAE for the delivery of half a million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas, beginning in 2028, was also signed on Monday. Besides, the leaders welcomed the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) law, noting that it creates new opportunities for enhanced civil nuclear cooperation. </p><p>The two sides agreed to explore a partnership in advanced nuclear technologies, including development and deployment of large nuclear reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), as well as cooperation in advanced reactor systems, nuclear power plant operations and maintenance and nuclear safety.</p> .<p>The prime minister and the UAE president welcomed the momentum generated by the recent exchange of visits by the respective service chiefs and commanders of the army, navy and air force of both countries, as well as the successful conduct of bilateral military exercises.</p><p> The Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership agreement was signed on the occasion.</p> .<p>Riyadh had, on September 17 last year, entered into a defence agreement with Islamabad, not only disregarding the personal rapport between Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud but also overlooking New Delhi’s security concerns.</p><p> The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) had committed Saudi Arabia and Pakistan help each other in responding to any aggression by a third country against either of them.</p><p> Riyadh had inked the deal with Islamabad just a few months after India and Pakistan had a four-day cross-border military flare-up between May 7 and 10. The agreement allowed Saudi Arabia to rely on the nuclear arsenal of Pakistan in case of a conflict.</p> .<p>Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were now purportedly trying to rope in Türkiye to turn the bilateral deal into a trilateral one.</p><p> The latest move by New Delhi and Abu Dhabi to go for a strategic defence partnership was intended to send out a message to both Islamabad and Riyadh.</p><p> The relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, once close allies, recently came under stress over diverging regional ambitions, particularly in Yemen.</p> .<p>The two Gulf Arab nations have been a part of the coalition against the Houthis in Yemen, but their strategies later went in diverse directions. Riyadh backed a unified Yemeni state under the internationally recognised government, whereas Abu Dhabi always supported southern separatist forces to secure ports and counter the radical Islamists. Differences have also surfaced over regional influence and foreign policy priorities. Recently, the UAE has scaled back its military presence in Yemen amid pressure from Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, however, has stepped up aid and political efforts to reassert influence, exposing its rift with Abu Dhabi.</p><p> The proposed strategic defence partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, however, is unlikely to commit each other to stand in defence of either of them in case of any aggression by any third country.</p><p> The agreement between India and the UAE will rather expand defence cooperation across a number of areas, including defence industrial collaboration, defence innovation and advanced technology, training, education and doctrine, special operations and interoperability, cyber space and counterterrorism.</p>