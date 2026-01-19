Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi, Abu Dhabi move to deepen defence ties, after Saudi Arabia inks military deal with Pakistan, spars with UAE

They acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 15:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDefenceUAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us