<p>Lucknow: Over a dozen members of the Pal community were detained on Monday as police used force to disperse a group of people, who raised slogans and tried to march to the iconic Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi in protest against what they alleged 'demolition' of the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar during the ongoing renovation works there.</p><p>According to the sources, scores of members of the Pal community tried to force their way to the Manikarnika Ghat to verify the police's claim that no statue or temple had been demolished.</p><p>The police initially tried to persuade them to retreat but they refused prompting the cops to use force to disperse them. There was a scuffle between the police and the protesters.</p><p>Sources said that around 18 members of the Pal community were detained in this connection.</p><p>The protests came a day after the police booked eight people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, Bihar Congress leader Pappu Yadav, for 'circulating fake AI generated videos' showing destruction at the Manikarnika Ghat.</p><p>Sources said that the accused people have been asked to respond to the charges within 72 hours failing which they might be arrested.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday accused the Congress of a disinformation campaign through AI generated videos regarding the developmental works being undertaken at the Manikarnika Ghat.</p><p>The officials also rejected the allegations that temples and statues were demolished and said that all the idols and statues have been preserved and will be reinstalled after the renovation is complete. </p>