Heatwave like conditions in Goa over next seven days , says IMD

"It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day, that is around 11 am to 3 pm. People should not panic and must take preventive measures like avoiding prolonged heat exposure, wearing lightweight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes and drinking sufficient water at regular intervals"' the advisory said.

Recognise the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures, it added.

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority said the current situation cannot be termed as heatwave as the criteria in the state for this is when maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius more or less than normal.

Heatwave is when actual temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or more, it said.