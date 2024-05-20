Indian Coast Guard rescues 26 people from tourist boat stranded off Goa coast

Panaji: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued 24 passengers and two crew members from a tourist ferry boat which was caught in rough weather and faced fuel exhaustion near the Mormugao Harbour in Goa, an official said on Monday.

The boat, 'Nerul Paradise', was caught in the rough weather with waves over 3m and was stranded due to fuel exhaustion off the Goa coast on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"The marooned boat had sailed out from Panjim with tourists in the morning hours," he said.

It was stranded about 2km away from the Mormugao Harbour, in the waters at some distance from the Cabo Palace (Raj Bhavan), an official from the Mormugao police station said.