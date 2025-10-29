<p>Mumbai: In a major intelligence-based operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested four people including Danish Merchant alias Danish Chikna, a close aide of notorious underworld don and global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, by busting a drugs syndicate in Goa. </p><p>Besides Danish, his wife and two others have been arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).</p><p>Danish was in-charge of the drug operations in India of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. </p><p>On the basis of actionable intelligence, NCB’s Mumbai unit had intercepted a person at Pune in mid-September 2025 from whom 502 gm mephedrone, popularly known as MD, was seized. </p><p>During immediate follow up, 839 gm mephedrone was seized from possession of another drug associate at the home of the kingpin and his wife located in Mumbai.</p>.Bengaluru: Drug peddler arrested with illegal firearm.<p>“During investigation, the kingpin and his wife were identified to be operating the drug syndicate and were on the run since then and travelled across multiple states to dodge the movement trail,” NCB officials said. </p><p>However, after intensive follow up action they were located at a holiday resort in Goa. </p><p>The NCB team intercepted the husband-wife duo from a Goa based resort after which they were arrested.</p><p>Danish is a habitual drug offender and has 10 offences under NDPS by NCB, Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police. </p><p>Earlier, he was also externed by the Mumbai Police. </p><p>“This seizure highlights the committed effort of NCB in safeguarding public health and ensuring strict enforcement against the organised drug syndicates,” officials said. </p>