NCB arrests 4 including Danish Merchant alias Danish Chikna, close aide of Dawood Ibrahim in Goa

Danish is a habitual drug offender and has 10 offences under NDPS by NCB, Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 10:59 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 10:59 IST
India NewsCrimeGoadrug bustNCBDawood Ibrahim

