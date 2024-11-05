Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government launches Phase-II of subsidised wheat flour, rice sale under Bharat brand

Wheat flour (atta) will be sold at Rs 30 per kg and rice at Rs 34 per kg in 5kg and 10kg packets through cooperatives NCCF, Nafed and Kendriya Bhandar and e-commerce platforms.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 10:34 IST
ricewheatsubsidyAatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us