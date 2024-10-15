Government to verify air purifier claims amid pollution concerns

<p>New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced plans to conduct market surveillance to verify claims made by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-purifier">air purifier</a> manufacturers, amid rising concerns about pollution in Delhi and other major cities.</p>.<p>This move comes in response to Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday accusing some companies of making false assertions about their products.</p>.Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi slams air purifier firms for false claims ahead of pollution season.<p>Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, stated, "We will try to see through market surveillance and check if the claims are correct or not." </p>.<p>Khare also mentioned that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has taken note of the issue and will examine compliance with existing quality control orders on air filters.</p>.<p>The announcement follows Joshi's remarks at a World Standards Day event, where he expressed concern over misleading marketing tactics.</p>.<p>"Air purifiers make such false claims... We see air purifiers and so much is written but nothing is there in it. There is just a fan in it, yet claims are still made," Joshi had said, highlighting the need for increased consumer awareness.</p>.<p>The minister advocated for a collaborative approach involving the BIS, the consumer affairs ministry, and consumers to address the issue.</p>.<p>This initiative comes at a time when rising pollution levels in Indian cities have led to increased public interest in air purifiers. </p>