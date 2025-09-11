Menu
Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance in entire value chain: PM Modi

'As the nation advances toward global leadership in green and smart transportation, opportunities for investment and collaboration are immense,' Modi noted.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 08:35 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 08:35 IST
