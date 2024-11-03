Home
Govt infuses Rs 1,650 cr in RINL to keep it as a going concern

The government is also taking various measures to keep RINL as a going concern, the Ministry of Steel said in a note.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:06 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 09:06 IST
India NewsSteel IndustryRINL

