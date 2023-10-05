Govt must recalibrate strategy in dealing with fragile Himalayan states: Cong on Sikkim floods

He said a lot of damage has been done to the infrastructure, and the Union and the state government must work together in the medium and long term to rebuild this beautiful state.

The Congress party and its workers shall help in all possible ways in this humanitarian crisis, he said.

'The Union Government must recalibrate its strategy in dealing with ecologically fragile Himalayan states and must declare such tragedies, like Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, as natural disasters so that these states get adequate funds to rebuild themselves in a more sustainable manner,' the Congress chief said.