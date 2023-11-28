JOIN US
india

Govt to launch first round of auction of critical & strategic minerals on Nov 29, 20 blocks to be put on sale

'This is a landmark initiative that will boost our economy, enhance national security and support our transition to a clean energy future,' the mines ministry said.
New Delhi: The government will launch the first round of auction of critical and strategic minerals on Wednesday putting 20 blocks under the hammer.

Twenty blocks of critical and strategic minerals being put on sale are spread across the country, an official statement said, adding that critical minerals are important for the country's economic development and national security.

"This is a landmark initiative that will boost our economy, enhance national security and support our transition to a clean energy future," the mines ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

