Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt to set up hub of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG in Ayodhya, says Amit Shah

The NSG, raised in 1984, is a world-class "zero-error" force and can counter any kind of attack with minimum response time.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsAmit ShahAyodhyaNSG

Follow us on :

Follow Us