Govt will work towards designing, manufacturing planes in India: Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

<p>New Delhi: The government will work towards designing and manufacturing aircraft in India with the help of the industry players, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.</p><p>The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in August, includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.</p><p>"We want to design and manufacture planes in India. We are taking help from HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd) and NAL (National Aerospace Laboratories) and other industry partners we have.</p><p>"In the foreseeable future, we want to also have a situation where we manufacture planes not for domestic demand only but also for the demand of the entire world... we are going to move towards it," the minister said.</p><p>State-owned HAL is already into manufacturing small civilian planes but on a smaller scale.</p><p>India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and Indian carriers have more than 1,200 planes on order.</p>.<p>The country is a key market for aircraft manufacturers - Boeing and Airbus.</p><p>Last month, Naidu said the government will set up a special purpose vehicle to push ahead with plans to start manufacturing commercial aircraft in India. </p>