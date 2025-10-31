<p>Mumbai: With multiple small studios mushrooming in the entertainment capital of Mumbai and its suburbs, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for strict checks and mandatory verification protocols in the wake of the Powai hostage crisis. </p><p>"Such incidents can happen so easily in Mumbai, it means every aspiring artist’s life is at risk,” AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said on Friday. </p>.Film industry must oppose the match: AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.<p>Condemning the incident involving Rohit Arya, who had lured kids in the name of auditions and took them hostage, he said that this was a horrifying crime and appreciated the quick response of the Mumbai Police for saving innocent lives. </p><p>“However, we raise serious questions about how such illegal auditions were being organized inside a reputed studio without proper verification or permissions,” said Gupta. </p><p>The AICWA called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state’s Home Minister and Law & Judiciary Minister, to investigate on what basis the RA Studio was allowed to host such auditions. “From where did the organizers obtain the data of aspiring artists? Who were the people conducting the auditions and what was their background?,” Gupta said, raising crucial points about the incidents. </p><p>Gupta emphasized that hundreds of studios across Mumbai conduct auditions daily, attracting thousands of newcomers from all over India who arrive with dreams of working in films.</p><p>The AICWA has urged the State government to immediately verify the registration, licensing, and credentials of all studios and production houses where auditions are being held. </p><p>The association also recommended that the Home department issue mandatory verification protocols for all future auditions to prevent such criminal activities under the guise of casting.</p><p>“This is not just about one incident,” said Gupta. </p><p>“It’s about restoring faith in Mumbai — the heart of India’s film industry. The government must take strong and transparent action so that no criminal can misuse the name of Bollywood for illegal activities again,” he added. </p><p>The AICWA has also appealed to all aspiring artists and technicians to verify every audition or casting call through official and verified sources before attending, and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the police or the AICWA office.</p><p>“Maximum studios and audition organisers operating today are fake, and such fraudulent practices are increasing rapidly across Mumbai, Maharashtra, and several other parts of India. After today’s shocking incident, it has become extremely important for the government to take immediate cognizance of the situation, otherwise such incidents could easily happen again in the future,” he added. </p>