Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Delivery agent arrested for molesting Brazilian model in Bengaluru

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused, identified as Kumar (21), a diploma student at a private college.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 11:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeMolestationbengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us