<p>Bengaluru: A Brazilian model working in Bengaluru was allegedly molested by a grocery delivery agent at her apartment. The accused, a 21-year-old diploma engineering student, was later arrested by RT Nagar police and remanded in judicial custody.</p><p>According to the police, the victim, who works as a model and is employed with a private company, had placed a grocery order through a delivery app on October 17. </p><p>When the delivery agent reached her first-floor apartment, he allegedly misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately after noticing that she was alone.</p>.Molestation of women cricketers: MP minister says players must alert local officials while going out.<p>The woman screamed for help and managed to lock the door, preventing further assault. Shocked by the incident, she did not immediately disclose it to anyone.</p><p>On October 25, her employer learned about the incident and helped her file a complaint with the RT Nagar police. </p><p>Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused, identified as Kumar (21), a diploma student at a private college. </p><p>The company sacked the accused from the portal immediately, the police said. </p>