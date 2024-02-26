25,478 people died by suicide in Gujarat in last three years: Govt tells Assembly

To stop people from taking the extreme step, the state government provides counselling through '181 Abhayam' and '1096 Zindagi' helpline numbers. The government has also deployed 'SHE' teams at different police stations to provide counselling to depressed people, said the CM in his reply.

As per the data shared by CM Patel, 249 male students and 246 female students (total 495) ended their lives during the last three financial years.