Russian forces take control of Andriivka near Bakhmut, defence ministry says

The Ukrainian General Staff said later that its troops were repelling three Russian assaults in the area of Andriivka and Novyi.
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 17:37 IST
Moscow: Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had taken control of the village of Andriivka, southwest of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Andriivka was liberated by Ukrainian troops last September during a counteroffensive that largely struggled to break through Russian defensive lines.

The Ukrainian military has said that Russia is now concentrating its main offensive push on the front line in Ukraine's east.

Published 23 May 2024, 17:37 IST
