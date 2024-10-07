3 killed, several injured as bus overturns in Gujarat's Banaskantha

<p>Palanpur (Gujarat): Three persons were killed and nearly 30 others injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims from Ambaji temple town overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district early Monday morning, police said.</p>.<p>While Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj earlier said four passengers were killed, he later corrected the figure saying the number of fatalities stood at three.</p>.<p>"As of now, the number of passengers confirmed dead stands at three," he said.</p>.<p>Nine passengers were seriously injured, while 25 others received minor injuries and were taken to a government hospital for treatment, he said.</p>.9 injured in head-on collision between tourist bus and container in UP's Shahjahanpur.<p>The bus was carrying nearly 50 pilgrims to Kathlal in Kheda district. The passengers were returning after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple.</p>.<p>The vehicle was descending on a hilly road while on its way back from the holy town of Ambaji when the driver lost control over the wheels at Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka.</p>.<p>As a result, the bus overturned, a Danta police station official said. </p>