6-year-old girl strangled by Gujarat school principal after failed sexual assault attempt

Dahod: The principal of a government-run primary school in Gujarat’s Dahod district was arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl student after she resisted his attempt to sexually molest her, police said on Sunday.

Police launched a probe after the child’s body was found inside the school compound in a village of Singvad taluka on Thursday, an official said.

The school principal, Govind Nat, smothered the girl after she fended off his attempt to sexually molest her, said Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala.

"Around 10.20 am on Thursday, the principal, who was passing by in his car, agreed to take the child to school in the vehicle at her mother's request. Students and teachers told police that the girl did not attend school that day,” Zala told mediapersons.