AAIB to probe Ahmedabad crash; Govt sets up high-level committee on aviation safety

<p>New Delhi: The government on Thursday night announced that a probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/london-bound-air-india-flight-with-242-passengers-crashes-majority-feared-dead-3582589">the Air India plane crash at the Ahmedabad</a> airport as well as setting up a high-level committee on strengthening aviation safety and preventing such accidents in future.</p><p>This was announced by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. </p><p>He said a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).</p>.Air India plane crash | Boeing 787 Dreamliner, considered among the best.<p>"Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future," he posted on 'X'.</p><p>The AAIB Director General and Director have left for the Gujarat capital.</p><p>The AAIB, established in 2012, is an independent organisation for investigation of accidents and serious incidents. It is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents.</p><p>As per the Rule 3 of Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 the sole objective of the investigations carried out by AAIB is prevention of accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability.</p><p>After completion of investigation and acceptance of the same by the Director General, the investigation reports are made public by the AAIB on its website. The accepted ‘Final Investigation Reports’ are also forwarded to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the states participating in the investigation.</p>