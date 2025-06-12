Menu
AAIB to probe Ahmedabad crash; Govt sets up high-level committee on aviation safety

This was announced by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The AAIB Director General and Director have left for the Gujarat capital
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 13:12 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 13:12 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashAhmedabad

