After backlash, BJP corporator withdraws plea to drop Padma Shri awardee Haji Ramakdu from voter list

The BJP government was left red faced after Kasam’s name appeared in the list of Padma Shri recipients on the eve of Republic Day announced by the central government.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:07 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsGujaratPadma Shri

