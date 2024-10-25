Home
Ahmedabad police detains 48 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

The illegal immigrants, including eight women and six minors, were held from areas such as Chandola Lake, Dani Limda, Shah-E-Alam and Kubernagar.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 16:26 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 16:26 IST
