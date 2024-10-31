Amit Shah inaugurates 1100-room rest house at renowned Hanuman Temple in Gujarat's Botad

<p>Botad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated 'Yatrik Bhavan', a rest house on the premises of the revered Lord Hanuman Temple in Salanpur in Gujarat's Botad district.</p>.<p>The Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev temple, which is managed by the Swaminarayan's Vadtal Dham sect, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.</p>.<p>The 1100-room rest house was built in a record time of two years at a cost of Rs 200 crore, Shah said.</p>.<p>"I thank everyone who contributed in building the Yatrik Bhavan for devotees wanting to stay here after offering prayers at the temple. I also come here and pray to Lord Hanuman whenever I face any trouble in my life," said Shah.</p>.<p>Later, the Union minister visited BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the same village. </p>