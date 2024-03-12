Another drug bust off Gujarat coast: 60 kg of narcotics worth Rs 420 crore seized from Pakistani boat, 6 held

Ahmedabad: A joint operation carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Gujarat ATS on Tuesday led to the arrest of six Pakistani nationals and the recovery of 60 kg of methamphetamine worth about Rs 420 crore in the international market from International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Porbandar coast.

Superintendent of Police, ATS, Sunil Joshi said in a press conference that the agency had specific information about a drug consignment from Pakistan that was to be handed over to Indian handlers on IMBL. The consignment was to be smuggled to Punjab via the Gujarat coast and Delhi.

He said that a team comprising ATS, NCB, Delhi and Coast Guard personnel intercepted the suspicious boat near IMBL, about 185 nautical miles off Porbandar coast and found six Pakistani crew members in a fishing vessel. From their possession, 60 packets of narcotics, weighing about one kg each, were recovered.

"Prima facie, the packets look like methamphetamine (meth) but it is being examined. The total value of the drug could be upto Rs 420 crore," he said.