BJP corporator Pratibha Jain elected as mayor of Ahmedabad; Vadodara too gets new mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Pratibha Jain was on Monday elected as the mayor of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), while Jatin Patel was made the deputy mayor.
Jain, a corporator from the Shahibaug ward of the city, was elected through a majority voice vote at the AMC's general board meeting here.
She has replaced Kirit Parmar, whose two-and-a-half-year term is ending soon. As per the rules, the post is reserved for a woman corporator for the remaining two and a half years.
In the meeting, Jatin Patel was elected as the deputy mayor, while Devang Dani was made the new chairman of the AMC’s standing committee for a two-and-a-half-year term.
Similarly, Pinky Soni was elected the new mayor of the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday.
She will assume the office for two and a half years.
Chirag Barot has become the deputy mayor, while Dr Shital Mistry was made the new chairman of the VMC's standing committee during the civic body's general board meeting.