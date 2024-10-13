Home
Drugs worth Rs 5,000 crore recovered in Gujarat

With this, 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic Thailand marijuana worth Rs 13,000 crore have been seized by the law enforcement agencies within a fortnight in Delhi and Gujarat.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 16:40 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 16:40 IST
