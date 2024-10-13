Drugs worth Rs 5,000 crore recovered in Gujarat

<p>New Delhi: In a joint operation, Delhi Police and Gujarat Police on Sunday seized 518 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat's Ankleshwar.</p><p>With this, 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic Thailand marijuana worth Rs 13,000 crore have been seized by the law enforcement agencies within a fortnight in Delhi and Gujarat, sources said.</p><p>Delhi Police's Special Cell and Gujarat Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered 518 kilograms cocaine during a search conducted at a pharmaceutical company in Ankleshwar.</p>.Over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore seized in one of Delhi's biggest drug bust.<p>Value of the seized cocaine in the international market is said to be around Rs 5,000 crore, sources said.</p><p>On October 1, the Special Cell raided a warehouse in Delhi's Mahipalpur and seized a consignment of 562 kilograms cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana.</p><p>During the course of investigation, on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi. Police found that the drugs belonged to a company which had received them from the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, the sources said.</p>