<p>Android has an enviable market share of more than 70 per cent active user base, but it also draws the attention of cyber criminals. They try ingenious ways to find security loopholes to carry out attacks through compromised websites with malware and even send malicious messages or images on messenger apps.</p><p>While users are warned not to venture deep into the dark web, technology firms Google, Apple, and Microsoft also have a responsibility to ensure their platforms are secured. That said, every once in a while, engineers experience oversight issues during screening, leaving an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vulnerabilities-detected-in-android-phones-update-now-cert-in-3716960">opening for threat actors to exploit</a>.</p><p>In the latest instance, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged new vulnerabilities in phones (with Android 13, 14, 15 and 16 versions) that may allow criminals to steal sensitive information and even perform a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.</p><p>'Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Android due to flaws in the Android bug ID, Qualcomm reference number, MediaTek reference number, NVIDIA reference number, Broadcom reference number, and UNISOC reference number. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information or cause DoS on the targeted system," CERT-In.</p><p>Google has acknowledged the issue and has rolled out the December 2025 Android update with critical security patches to fix all the vulnerabilities on phones.</p><p>Android phone users are advised to upgrade to the latest version of Android at the earliest.</p><p>"Exploitation for many issues on Android is made more difficult by enhancements in newer versions of the Android platform. We encourage all users to update to the latest version of Android where possible," reads the Android Security Bulletin.</p><p>The update is available for download for Pixel phones. OEM brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and others will soon roll out the updates.</p><p>Here's how to manually update your Android phone:</p><p>Go to Settings >> System update >> Check for updates </p>