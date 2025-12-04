Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe arms smuggling to Bihar

Searches were being conducted in 22 places across Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 06:33 IST
India NewsBiharNational Investigation Agency

Follow us on :

Follow Us