Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat court rejects bail plea of journalist Mahesh Langa

Seeking bail, Langa's lawyer Anand Yagnik argued that prima facie, no offence was made out even if allegations in the FIR are taken at face value.
Satish Jha
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 15:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 15:46 IST
India NewsGujarat

Follow us on :

Follow Us