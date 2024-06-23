Gujarat govt hands over Godhra NEET scam probe to CBI

The exam took place on May 5 at Jay Jalaram School in Godhra and three days later the FIR was filed. So far, the police have arrested five accused on charges of plotting to help at least 30 students in the competitive exam by solving their papers in lieu of Rs 10 lakh from each of them.

The police found Rs 7 lakh in cash and cheques worth Rs 2.3 crore from the suspects, which are alleged to have been given to them by the parents of the students.

On June 21, a district court in Godhra observed that "malpractice seems to have taken place after the examination". The court also criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) for not helping the local police by providing answer-sheets to ascertain whether cheating was carried out or not.

The local police claimed that cheating was averted after the district collector received a tip-off right before the examination and additional force was deployed at the centre. However, the court stated that the modus operandi of the suspects was to fill up answer-sheets after the examination got over and hence, a malpractice could have happened.