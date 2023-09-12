Gujarat HC issues notice to state govt on ex-DGP Sreekumar's discharge plea in fabrication of evidence case

In its judgment, the Supreme Court had observed, 'At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge.' 'The falsity of their claims had been fully exposed by the SIT after a thorough investigation ... As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceed in accordance with law,' it said.