Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat's special garba: Men in sarees dance to lift a curse

The men in sarees performed a dance called 'Saduma na Garba', a garba tradition said to have continued for over 200 years.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 21:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 21:01 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadGarba

Follow us on :

Follow Us