IIMA faculty demand 'independent inquiry' into PGP student's suicide

<p>Ahmedabad: Weeks after the death of an IIMA student, Akshith, by suicide on the campus, a group of IIMA faculty have written a letter to the chairperson asking for setting up an "independent committee" to investigate whether there was any "institutional lapses, deviation from established norms" or any other reasons leading to the tragic death.</p><p>The faculty members said that while police investigation is underway to find any criminal negligence, "it (criminal investigation) cannot adequately address the broader institutional and systemic failures that may have contributed to the environment of overwhelming pressure in which Akshith found himself." The institute has not responded to the demand.</p>.Stressed about failing due to low attendance, MBBS student dies by suicide in hostel room in UP.<p>Endorsed by 17 faculty members of the institute, the letter was sent to the chairperson of the board of governance on October 18. Sources said that they haven't received any word from the management as on Tuesday.</p><p>On September 26, Akshith, a second-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) student from Telangana, was found dead in his hostel room, a day before inauguration of three-day The Red Bricks Summit (TRBS), the flagship business summit of IMMA. </p><p>Akshith was the main coordinator of the event. Soon after his suicide, IIMA's student affairs council (SAC) wrote to the director questioning "the decision to restrict the entry of external participants in the TRBS." </p><p>The students as well as faculty are raising questions whether denying permission to external participants, said to be about 1,300, to accommodate Gujarat government's 'Chintan Shibir' stressed Akshith. </p><p>"The denial of permission for external participants, due to the overlap with the 'Chintan Shibir', created immense pressure on Akshith, contributing to the stress he faced in the days leading up to his tragic death," the email of SAC claimed. The administration allegedly decided to restrict the entry of external participants barely three days before the summit "to accommodate Gujarat government's 'Chintan Shibir'. The shibir was held on September 28.</p><p>Referring to these and newspaper reports, the IIMA faculty members wrote in their letter that "growing concerns within IIMA community and in public domain suggest Akshith may have been subjected to immense pressure—exacerbated by inconsistent administrative decisions and unclear communication. These concerns have not only been expressed in private conversations but have also emerged in the media, raising questions about whether this heartbreaking tragedy might have been prevented with more thoughtful and consistent institutional responses."</p>.Bengaluru: BCA student dies by suicide hours after mother promised him bike.<p>The letter mentions a meeting convened on September 29 where both the students as well as faculty expressed their concerns. "The students, in particular, voiced their deep anguish, frustration, and disappointment with how the IIMA administration handled the conduct of TRBS. The overwhelming sentiment was that their concerns were not given the attention and care they deserved," the letter states.</p><p>The professors have written that the most "critical action" that the institute hasn't considered till date is "constituting an External Independent Committee to Investigate Akshith’s Death".</p><p>It says, "Simply placing the Advisor Administration on extended leave is insufficient if this vital step is not taken. We strongly believe that only an independent inquiry conducted by individuals of impeccable integrity and relevant expertise can provide a comprehensive, impartial understanding of the circumstances leading to this tragic event. Without such an inquiry, the investigation risks being incomplete, and the underlying issues that may have contributed to Akshith’s death could remain unexamined."</p><p>Stating that they don't want to blame anyone but find the truth, the letter goes on to say that an "independent committee" is required to "holistically examine whether administrative oversights, insufficient mental health resources, or systemic mismanagement played a role in this tragedy." </p><p>It says, "It is not just about healing the wounds left by Akshith’s death; it is about restoring confidence in IIMA as a nurturing and accountable institution. The trust of our students, faculty, and the broader community depends on our ability to confront difficult truths with transparency and integrity."</p><p>TRBS, a three-day business summit, was scheduled to be held from September 27 and is planned much in advance as it is part of the academic calendar. IIMA's website describes the event as "the Mecca of Management fests in India". The event was canceled after Akshith's death.</p><p>"On 24th October, Akshith was told that outsiders won't be allowed because the Chief Minister was coming to the campus. For the next three days, he and all of us requested everyone responsible to find a way out and allow outsiders. About 1,300 people had already registered and we were expecting 50 per cent to 60 per cent participation," said a student who was a part of the organising committee which had about 100 students. </p><p>He added that Akshith was elected as the lead coordinator and wanted to make this edition of TRBS a "success" as the last year's event was reportedly "a flop show".</p>