Man held for accepting Rs 30K bribe to help get fire NOC from Rajkot civic body

A little over two months ago, the then in-charge chief fire officer of RMC was caught by the ACB for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.8 lakh to issue a fire NOC to a building in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 09:19 IST

