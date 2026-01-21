<p>Ahmedabad: Two days after the collapse of an overhead water tank, allegedly due to poor construction, which left the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhupendra-patel">Bhupendra Patel</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>government red-faced, Surat police on Wednesday arrested eight individuals. </p><p>Among those arrested were two government engineers and several individuals from the private companies responsible for building the tank.</p><p>The arrests came after an FIR was filed on Tuesday, which stated that "negligence and poor quality of work" led to the collapse of the tank which "tarnished the state government's image." </p><p>The accused have been charged with endangering lives, criminal breach of trust, and cheating. A press note issued by the Surat rural police stated that three labourers were injured in the incident. </p> .Six dead as water tank collapses at Nagpur factory.<p>Those arrested include Jayanti A Patel, managing director, Babubhai R Patel, director (finance), Jasmin, son of Babubhai, and Dhaval R Patel, all associated with the Mehsana-based construction firm Jayanti Super Construction Pvt Ltd. Additionally, Babu M Patel and Jigarbhai R Prajapati, employees of the Ahmedabad-based consultancy Marsh Planning and Engineering Pvt Ltd, were also arrested. Two government employees, Ankti P Garasiya, executive engineer, and Jay S Chaudhary, deputy executive engineer, were taken into custody as well.</p><p>The FIR alleges that the 15-meter high water tank, reportedly constructed at a cost of Rs 21 crore, with a capacity of 9 lakh liters collapsed just before it was scheduled to be put into use in Tadkeshwar village under Mandvi police station area in Surat rural. The tank was constructed to supply water across 34 villages in the district. </p>.<p>"Preliminary assessments suggest that the construction work did not meet the required quality standards as per the tender specifications. According to the General Conditions of Contract and Technical Specifications of the tender, it is primarily the agency's responsibility to ensure quality workmanship. In this case, the agency seems to have compromised on the quality of work, leading to the collapse," the FIR stated.</p><p>The Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) had awarded the contract to Mehsana-based firm. The firm's website describes that it has completed over two dozen works of the GWSSB in Gandhinagar, Surat, among other districts. </p><p>"The water tank was to be completed within 18 months under the specified conditions. However, on January 19th, around 12:45 pm, the tank collapsed just before it was scheduled to be put into use," the FIR states.</p>