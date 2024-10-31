Home
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans in Gujarat's Kachchh

In a video shared by officials, Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 08:41 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 08:41 IST
