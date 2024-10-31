PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans in Gujarat's Kachchh

<p>Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district. Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar, said a BSF official. </p><p>"He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to jawans," the official added. </p><p>In a video shared by officials, Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel. </p>.Forces outside and inside working to destabilise India: Modi amid Canada tensions.<p>Earlier in the day, the prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/watch-a-wonderful-coincidence-pm-modi-extends-diwali-greetings-at-national-unity-day-parade-in-gujarat-3256848">paid floral tributes</a> to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.</p>