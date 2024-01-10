Police deployed amid uncertainty over surrender of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts

Dahod (Gujarat): No information has been received yet about the surrender of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case after the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant them remission, but a police force remains deployed in the area where they live to maintain peace, an senior official said on Tuesday.

The convicts, however, are "not incommunicado" and some of them are visiting relatives, said Dahod Superintendent of Police Balram Meena. "Police have not received any information (regarding their surrender), and we have not received the copy of the (Supreme Court) judgment. The convicts are natives of Singvad taluka where police were deployed since Monday morning, before the judgement was pronounced, to maintain law and order and ensure that communal conflict does not break out," he said.