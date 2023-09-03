Special CBI court orders closure of Sadiq Jamal encounter case

Earlier, retired policemen Tarun Barot, K M Vaghela, G H Gohil, Chhtrasinh Chudasama, R L Mavani and Ajaypal Yadav had been discharged. The eighth accused, retired DySP J G Parmar, was abated after he passed away during pendency.



CBI had chargesheeted for the offence punishable under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 302 (murder) and 203 (Giving false information respecting an offence committed) of Indian Penal Code.



They were accused of killing Bhavnagar resident Sadiq Jamal Mehtar in a staged encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad while branding him as an LeT operative who had planned to kill the then chief minister Narendra Modi and other saffron leaders to avenge 2002 Godhra riots.

Similarly, the extra judicial killing of 19-year-old Mumbai college girl Ishrat Jahan was also closed after all the accused were discharged. The CBI didn't challenge any of the orders in courts while Ishrat's mother Shamima Kauser gave up fighting. In a letter to CBI court she said that she "couldn't fight alone" and she was "hopeless and helpless."