Third accused in Surat gang-rape case arrested

<p>Ahmedabad: Police have arrested the third and last accused wanted for the alleged rape of a teenage girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Gujarat</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surat">Surat</a> district earlier this week, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>Raju Vishwakarma (35), absconding after the alleged sexual of the 17-year-old girl near Mota Borsara village under Mangrol taluka of Surat district on the night of October 8, was nabbed from Sabarmati railway station of Ahmedabad, an official said.</p>.<p>His two associates were apprehended earlier.</p>.<p>"Based on a tip-off regarding his whereabouts, a Surat district police team nabbed Vishwakarma from a Mumbai-Ajmer train at Sabarmati railway station on Thursday night. He was later brought to Surat. Vishwakarma is one of the three accused involved in the gang-rape," said police inspector of Surat Local Crime Branch, Rajesh Bhatol.</p>.Pune cops arrest one suspect in gangrape case; search on for two others.<p>The Surat police had earlier arrested two accused - Shivshankar Chaurasia (45) and Munna Paswan (40) -- for the crime.</p>.<p>Paswan and Chaurasia were nabbed on October 9, a day after the crime, and later remanded to police custody by a court.</p>.<p>In a twist in the case, on Thursday, Chaurasia died in a Surat hospital, where he was taken after he complained of breathing difficulty in police custody.</p>.<p>The teenager had gone to a village to meet friends after attending coaching class. She and her male friend were sitting in a deserted place on their way to a petrol pump along a highway when three men approached them, police said.</p>.<p>While the girl's male friend escaped, the trio raped the minor before fleeing with her and her friend's mobile phones. After being alerted, police registered a case of gang-rape and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.</p>