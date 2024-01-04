JOIN US
Homeindiagujarat

With Lok Sabha polls in sight, Kejriwal to leave for Gujarat on January 6: AAP sources

He is also likely to meet jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava during his three-day tour, they added.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 06:48 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave for a three-day tour of Gujarat on Saturday in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP sources said.

The Delhi CM will address public meetings and party workers during his election tour, they said on Thursday.

He is also likely to meet jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava during his three-day tour, they added.

The development comes amid AAP leaders alleging that the Enforcement Directorate is likely to arrest Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

(Published 04 January 2024, 06:48 IST)
